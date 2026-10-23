Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 23-10-2026 10:27 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current ​science news briefs.

Young ​giant manta rays stay ‌close ​to home while adults roam more widely

Anyone who has watched a manta ‌ray glide over a reef knows how unhurried these marine animals can look. Yet researchers working off Costa Rica found their ‌movements are varied, with juveniles staying nearby and close to ‌shore while adults venture hundreds of kilometres. Manta rays are among the ocean's largest fish, with wing-like fins that can span up to ⁠about 8 meters (26 ​feet) and ⁠the largest brain of any fish.

An affinity for warm climes ⁠has helped crocs thrive for eons

Crocodilians — today's crocodiles, alligators, caimans ​and gharials and their many extinct relatives — have been a ⁠roaring success since debuting more than 240 million years ago. And ⁠new research ​identifies one important factor in their success — stubbornly keeping to warm climates throughout their history. In fact, the ⁠researchers said, this trait may help explain why crocs as a ⁠group survived ⁠the asteroid strike 66 million years ago that doomed the dinosaurs, along with certain physiological characteristics ‌that ‌make them one tough bunch ​of reptiles.

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