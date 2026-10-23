Reuters Science News Summary
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Young giant manta rays stay close to home while adults roam more widely
Anyone who has watched a manta ray glide over a reef knows how unhurried these marine animals can look. Yet researchers working off Costa Rica found their movements are varied, with juveniles staying nearby and close to shore while adults venture hundreds of kilometres. Manta rays are among the ocean's largest fish, with wing-like fins that can span up to about 8 meters (26 feet) and the largest brain of any fish.
An affinity for warm climes has helped crocs thrive for eons
Crocodilians — today's crocodiles, alligators, caimans and gharials and their many extinct relatives — have been a roaring success since debuting more than 240 million years ago. And new research identifies one important factor in their success — stubbornly keeping to warm climates throughout their history. In fact, the researchers said, this trait may help explain why crocs as a group survived the asteroid strike 66 million years ago that doomed the dinosaurs, along with certain physiological characteristics that make them one tough bunch of reptiles.