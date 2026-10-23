Cameroon Unites Global Partners to Cut Food Imports and Grow Rural Jobs

Cameroon has unveiled a major new partnership designed to reshape its agricultural future, bringing together the government, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the World Bank Group and a broad coalition of development partners under the newly launched AgriConnect Country Compact.

The framework sets out a shared roadmap for strengthening the country's agropastoral and agrifood sectors through coordinated investment, policy improvements and stronger support for producers and agribusinesses. The initiative places a strong emphasis on creating employment opportunities for young people and women, expanding food production and attracting both public and private capital into the rural economy.

Agriculture remains one of Cameroon's most important economic sectors, contributing roughly 17 per cent of national GDP and employing about 4.7 million people, although many producers still face challenges related to quality inputs, infrastructure gaps, limited financial services, limited access to technology, and weak market connections. Large food import bills have highlighted the opportunity to boost local production and processing capacity across the country.

A Plan Built Around Three Core Priorities

The AgriConnect Country Compact is structured around three main priorities: strengthening the foundations of the agrifood sector, advancing policy and regulatory reforms, and expanding access to finance for producers and businesses.

Its activities will focus on several strategic value chains, including rice, maize, cassava, oil palm, cocoa, soybean, dairy production and aquaculture. The objective is to build stronger links between production, processing and markets, enabling domestic industries to capture more value from agricultural output.

Developed jointly by the Government of Cameroon and the World Bank Group with contributions from development partners and private-sector stakeholders, the Compact aligns with the country's National Development Strategy 2020-2030, the Rural Sector Development Strategy/National Agricultural Investment Plan and the Integrated Agropastoral and Fisheries Import-Substitution Plan.

Production Targets Set for 2030

The Compact outlines a series of ambitious production goals that are expected to strengthen national food supplies and reduce dependence on imports. By 2030, annual maize production is projected to reach 6 million tonnes, palm oil production is expected to rise to 800,000 tonnes, and rice self-sufficiency is targeted at 55 percent.

Domestic milk production is expected to satisfy 60 percent of national demand, and fisheries and aquaculture output is projected to climb to 450,530 tonnes. Officials also expect these efforts to lower the national food import bill by 28 percent, reducing spending from approximately US$1.6 billion to US$1.15 billion and keeping more value within the domestic economy.

Infrastructure, Finance and Innovation at the Forefront

A total of 24 interventions form the backbone of the Compact; these include investments in improved seeds, mechanization, irrigation systems, rural roads, storage facilities, processing infrastructure, cold-chain networks, agricultural advisory services, digital technologies, land tenure improvements, policy modernization and financing mechanisms. Delivering this agenda is expected to require approximately US$1.87 billion in investment between 2026 and 2030, reflecting the scale of transformation envisioned by participating institutions.

Speaking during the launch, IFAD Country Director Eric Rwabidadi reaffirmed the organization's commitment to supporting the initiative through its experience in rural development, value-chain growth, climate adaptation and rural finance. He highlighted support for youth entrepreneurship, inclusive agribusiness development and stronger resilience among rural communities facing climate-related pressures.

IFAD Programs Already Supporting the Agenda

PADFA II works with rice and onion value chains to strengthen production and market opportunities. ACREGIR supports green entrepreneurship and climate resilience initiatives. PAIDATA promotes sustainable agricultural intensification and agroecological practices within the cocoa and coffee sectors. PEA-Jeunes II focuses on expanding agropastoral entrepreneurship among young people and women, helping create employment and business opportunities in rural areas.

Together, these programs lay the foundation for the broader transformation agenda outlined in the AgriConnect Country Compact, which seeks to improve food availability, strengthen rural incomes, and build a more competitive agrifood sector for Cameroon in the coming years.