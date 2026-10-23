Ukrainian attacks on Russian-controlled Luhansk kill 2 civilians, Moscow-appointed governor says
Two civilians have been killed and four wounded in Ukrainian drone attacks on vehicles in the Russian-controlled Luhansk region of Ukraine, the Moscow-installed governor said on Friday. The official, Leonid Pasechnik, said in a statement on Telegram that a Ukrainian drone had struck a lorry, killing its driver, and that another enemy drone had attacked a car, killing one man in it and injuring another. Two men had been injured in other attacks on lorries elsewhere, he said.
Reuters could not independently verify the claim and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine.