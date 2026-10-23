Two ​civilians have ​been killed ‌and four wounded ​in Ukrainian drone attacks on ‌vehicles in the Russian-controlled Luhansk region of Ukraine, the Moscow-installed governor said on ‌Friday. The official, Leonid Pasechnik, said ‌in a statement on Telegram that a Ukrainian drone had struck a ⁠lorry, ​killing ⁠its driver, and that another enemy drone ⁠had attacked a car, killing one ​man in it and injuring ⁠another. Two men had been injured ⁠in other ​attacks on lorries elsewhere, he said.

Reuters could not ⁠independently verify the claim and there was ⁠no ⁠immediate comment from Ukraine.