Nigeria's Ebola patient evacuated from the country by plane, Arise TV reports
Nigeria's Ebola patient was evacuated from the country on Monday morning on a medical evacuation plane, local station Arise TV reported.
Nigeria's Ebola patient was evacuated from the country on Monday morning on a medical evacuation plane, local station Arise TV reported.
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