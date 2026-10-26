Russia says upcoming 3-way talks on Ukraine do not restrict either side's military action
Planned 3-way peace talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States next month do not place any restrictions on either side when it comes to continuing military action, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, when asked about a Ukrainian attack on the Russian region of Voronezh.
Peskov said Russia and Ukraine continued to carry out strikes on each other regardless of an agreement to resume 3-way negotiations which are scheduled to be held in a couple of weeks in Abu Dhabi or Switzerland.