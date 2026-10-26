Russia says upcoming 3-way talks on Ukraine do not restrict either side's military action

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 15:40 IST
Russia says upcoming 3-way talks on Ukraine do not restrict either side's military action

​Planned 3-way ​peace talks between ‌Russia, Ukraine ​and the United States ‌next month do not place any restrictions on either side when ‌it comes to continuing military action, ‌Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, when asked about a ⁠Ukrainian ​attack ⁠on the Russian region of Voronezh.

Peskov said ⁠Russia and Ukraine continued to ​carry out strikes on each ⁠other regardless of an agreement to ⁠resume ​3-way negotiations which are scheduled to be held ⁠in a couple of weeks in Abu ⁠Dhabi ⁠or Switzerland.

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