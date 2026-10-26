Kremlin welcomes Brazil’s Lula election victory, says it hopes for more of same
The Kremlin said on Monday that it welcomed the re-election of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and praised him for his contribution to bilateral ties and to BRICS. Lula won a historic fourth term on Sunday, the country's electoral court said, in a shock result that defied polls, precedent and global anti-incumbent sentiment to put the brakes on a wave of right-wing election victories across Latin America.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Lula had done a lot for bilateral ties and for developing BRICS and hoped for more of the same.