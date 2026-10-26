Kremlin welcomes Brazil’s Lula election victory, says it hopes for more of same

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 15:42 IST
Kremlin welcomes Brazil’s Lula election victory, says it hopes for more of same

​The Kremlin ​said on ‌Monday that it ​welcomed the re-election of Brazilian ‌President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and praised him for his ‌contribution to bilateral ties and to ‌BRICS. Lula won a historic fourth term on Sunday, the country's electoral court ⁠said, ​in ⁠a shock result that defied polls, precedent ⁠and global anti-incumbent sentiment to ​put the brakes on a wave ⁠of right-wing election victories across ⁠Latin ​America.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Lula had done ⁠a lot for bilateral ties and for ⁠developing ⁠BRICS and hoped for more of the same.

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