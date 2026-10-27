The Missing Link in Global Water Security: Why the World Bank Is Putting Governance Before Investment

A new partnership between the World Bank Group and the Lisbon International Centre for Water (LIS-Water) places regulatory reform, leadership capacity and investment readiness at the centre of efforts to strengthen water and sanitation services, linking governance improvements to a wider ambition of reaching more than one billion people by 2030.

Announced during the Water and Sanitation Governance Leadership Program in Lisbon, the multi-year agreement brings together the World Bank Group's international operational capabilities and LIS-Water's expertise in water regulation and policy. The initiative seeks to help governments strengthen the institutional foundations required to translate policy reforms into credible investment opportunities.

The announcement coincided with a gathering of policymakers from more than 40 countries, supported by the Portuguese government. Portugal's Minister for Environment and Energy, Maria da Graça Carvalho, attended the opening ceremony, providing a platform for international discussions on strengthening water and sanitation governance.

The partnership also supports Water Forward, a World Bank Group-led multi-stakeholder coalition seeking to deliver water security for more than one billion people by 2030. Its focus on governance reflects an important distinction: expanding investment opportunities and establishing institutions capable of supporting reliable water services are connected objectives, but they are not interchangeable.

Water Investment Faces a Problem Money Alone Cannot Fix

The key challenge addressed by the partnership lies in the relationship between institutional performance and the ability to deliver effective water and sanitation services. Weak regulatory arrangements, fragmented administrative responsibilities and insufficient leadership capacity can delay reforms and investment, even where governments have established development priorities.

Water governance consequently extends beyond technical management. It influences how decisions are coordinated, how institutions establish responsibilities and how investment proposals progress from policy commitments toward implementation. Strengthening these arrangements is intended to create a more predictable environment for financing and service delivery.

The economic relevance extends across several sectors. Water security supports employment, food security, public health and economic resilience, creating connections between sector governance and wider development objectives. Weaknesses in water institutions can therefore complicate efforts to address priorities that extend beyond water infrastructure itself.

For governments, the proposed approach emphasizes the conditions that make investment projects credible. Regulatory frameworks and institutional capacity are central to this process because financing decisions require clarity about the arrangements under which projects will operate.

Yet investment readiness should not be confused with investment mobilization. The partnership establishes mechanisms to strengthen governance and prepare projects, but does not announce specific private financing commitments. Whether stronger institutional frameworks eventually attract additional investment remains a question for implementation.

From Regulatory Diagnosis to Bankable Projects: The Five-Part Strategy

Rather than concentrating on a single regulatory intervention, the agreement establishes five interconnected workstreams addressing institutional weaknesses at different stages of policymaking and investment preparation.

Comprehensive governance diagnostics form the starting point. These assessments are designed to identify the condition of national water and sanitation systems, clarify institutional shortcomings and help governments determine which reforms require attention. Their effectiveness will depend on how governments translate findings into concrete decisions.

Regulatory and institutional strengthening provides the next connection between diagnosis and action. The partners intend to help governments develop frameworks capable of converting reform objectives into bankable investments, establishing a clearer relationship between public-sector governance and financing opportunities.

Leadership development introduces another dimension. Training will target regulators, utility managers, mayors, parliamentarians and emerging sector leaders, acknowledging that decisions affecting water services are distributed across multiple institutions and administrative levels. Stronger coordination among these actors is an important objective of the initiative.

The partnership also incorporates analytical work examining how artificial intelligence could support more effective water governance. This component signals interest in emerging technological approaches, although the agreement does not specify particular AI applications, operational deployments or expected efficiency gains.

A final workstream concerns World Bank Group lending operations. Operational guidance will seek to incorporate governance reforms into investment projects from their earliest stages, rather than addressing institutional shortcomings separately after financing arrangements have been developed.

Collectively, these components establish a framework connecting policy assessment, institutional strengthening, leadership development, research and project design. Their common objective is to reduce the disconnect between reform commitments and the institutional arrangements required to make investments workable.

The Real Test: Can Institutional Reform Deliver Better Water Services?

The partnership places governments at the centre of implementation, but its potential reach extends to regulators, utility operators, municipal authorities, investors and households relying on water and sanitation services. Each group encounters governance challenges differently, making coordination central to the initiative's effectiveness.

For national authorities, the collaboration offers access to regulatory expertise and institutional assessment. Utility managers and local officials may benefit from leadership development, while private investors could encounter more clearly structured financing opportunities if the intended reforms are implemented.

The interests of investors and service users, however, are not necessarily identical. Improving conditions for private finance raises questions about how governments will safeguard affordability, equitable access and accountability while pursuing investment-ready projects.

Implementation also presents unresolved institutional questions. Another test concerns the durability of institutional change. Governance assessments and executive training can support better decisions, but their contribution ultimately depends on whether participating institutions adopt reforms and incorporate them into routine operations.

Progress should therefore be assessed through observable developments: completed diagnostics, regulatory improvements, governance provisions within lending projects and investment proposals advancing toward implementation. These measures would help distinguish institutional activity from measurable progress toward stronger services.