Russia considers proposals to secure Black Sea grain shipping, Interfax reports
Russia is reviewing various proposals to ensure the safe transport of grain across the Black Sea, and is in contact with Turkey on this issue, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov.
"We are in dialogue with all countries – and by that I mean Turkey as well. And not just with Turkey, we are discussing this issue with various countries, but so far I do not see any prospects for reviving the grain deal," Interfax quoted Alimov as saying.