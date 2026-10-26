Russia considers proposals to secure Black Sea grain shipping, Interfax reports

​Russia is ​reviewing ‌various proposals to ​ensure the safe transport of ‌grain across the Black Sea, and is in contact with ‌Turkey on this issue, Interfax ‌news agency reported on Monday, citing Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov.

"We ⁠are ​in ⁠dialogue with all countries – and ⁠by that I mean Turkey as ​well. And not just with ⁠Turkey, we are discussing this issue ⁠with ​various countries, but so far I do ⁠not see any prospects for reviving ⁠the ⁠grain deal," Interfax quoted Alimov as saying.