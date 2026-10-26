Suspected Ebola case arrives in Switzerland from Nigeria, hospital says

A ​man with ​suspected Ebola infection has ‌arrived in ​Switzerland from Nigeria and been admitted to ‌the University Hospital Zurich, a spokesperson for the hospital said on Monday. The Nigerian government ‌said earlier that a woman with Ebola, ‌the wife of a Swiss diplomat, left on a medical evacuation flight to Switzerland on ⁠Monday ​morning ⁠and that her husband was also on the ⁠plane. Flight tracking websites indicated the plane arrived ​in Switzerland on Monday afternoon.

The spokesperson ⁠did not identify the man but said ⁠that ​a woman had also been taken to Geneva for treatment. Geneva authorities ⁠declined to comment and said the Swiss ⁠government would ⁠issue a statement shortly with details.