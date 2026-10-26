Suspected Ebola case arrives in Switzerland from Nigeria, hospital says

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 21:34 IST
Suspected Ebola case arrives in Switzerland from Nigeria, hospital says

A ​man with ​suspected Ebola infection has ‌arrived in ​Switzerland from Nigeria and been admitted to ‌the University Hospital Zurich, a spokesperson for the hospital said on Monday. The Nigerian government ‌said earlier that a woman with Ebola, ‌the wife of a Swiss diplomat, left on a medical evacuation flight to Switzerland on ⁠Monday ​morning ⁠and that her husband was also on the ⁠plane. Flight tracking websites indicated the plane arrived ​in Switzerland on Monday afternoon.

The spokesperson ⁠did not identify the man but said ⁠that ​a woman had also been taken to Geneva for treatment. Geneva authorities ⁠declined to comment and said the Swiss ⁠government would ⁠issue a statement shortly with details.

TRENDING

1
"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

Global
2
Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bolsonaro

Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bols...

Global
3
80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth time

80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth ti...

Global
4
Liechtenstein's Acting Head of State Hereditary Prince Alois arrives in Mumbai on State visit to India

Liechtenstein's Acting Head of State Hereditary Prince Alois arrives in M...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Uncertain Jobs, Unequal Odds: South Korea’s Pandemic Findings on Suicide Attempts

The AI Readiness Paradox: Oil Wealth Offers No Clear Shortcut to Higher Worker Productivity

AI Chatbots Deliver Surprising HIIT Information: All Four Miss Readability Benchmarks

The HPV Vaccine Knowledge Gap: Why Awareness Alone Is Failing Cancer Prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026