Pope fit enough to make Latin America trip next month, Vatican says

Pope Leo's trip to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru will go ‌ahead, the Vatican said on Monday, indicating that Leo's recovery from lung cancer surgery was on track and that he was fit enough to make the November 6-17 journey. The 71-year-old pontiff is recovering from an October 13 surgery in which doctors removed the lower lobe ‌of his right lung and diagnosed him with lung adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer.

"The Holy Father’s recovery after ‌the surgery continues, and the latest medical examinations attest to his good health and favorable clinical condition," the Vatican said in a statement, citing Leo's personal physician Luigi Carbone. "Based on his current clinical status, as well as the instrumental and laboratory tests performed, there are no contraindications that would prevent him from undertaking ⁠his upcoming apostolic ​journey," the statement said.

POPE RETURNING ⁠TO FAMILIAR REGION Leo's South America tour is set to be one of the most intense foreign trips taken by a Catholic leader in decades. The pope ⁠is scheduled to travel some 31,000 km (19,300 miles) over the 10-city tour and give 36 speeches.

The Vatican said the trip would proceed with no ​changes to the previously published agenda. Leo had spent decades as a missionary in Peru before his predecessor Francis called him ⁠back to Rome in 2023 and promoted him to Vatican positions, so the trip will mark a homecoming of sorts for the first US pontiff.

"I am looking ⁠forward ​to returning to the continent where I’ve experienced so many moments of my life," he said in the Vatican message. "May this journey be an occasion for us to open our hearts to one another, strengthen our communion as brothers and sisters, and ⁠renew our commitment to proclaiming the Gospel with joy," Leo said.

In its statement, the Vatican said Leo was "adjusting his daily schedule in ⁠consultation with his doctors to ⁠prioritize his recovery while continuing to fulfil the responsibilities of his ministry." On Sunday, the pope addressed the faithful in St Peter's Square, but on doctors' advice he cancelled a day visit to the central ‌Italian town of ‌Assisi, which had been scheduled for Tuesday.