Trump says, without citing evidence, that Brazil election looks 'rigged'

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2026 01:25 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 01:25 IST
Trump says, without citing evidence, that Brazil election looks 'rigged'

‌US President ​Donald Trump told reporters on Monday, without ‌citing evidence, that the Brazilian election, which leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da ‌Silva won on Sunday, looked like ‌it had been rigged.

"I didn't take sides, but it looked like another ⁠rigged election," ​he ⁠said. "Elections have to be indisputable, and it looked ⁠very bad to me." Defeated right-wing Brazilian ​Senator Flavio Bolsonaro has refused to concede ⁠defeat.

His father, former President Jair Bolsonaro, ⁠was ​a close ally of Trump's while in office. A wave of ⁠recent right-wing election victories in other Latin American ⁠countries ⁠has been heralded by Trump's administration.

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