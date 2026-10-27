Ex-FBI chief James Comey charged again by Trump administration's DOJ

‌Former FBI ​Director James Comey is facing a ‌third criminal case from President Donald Trump's administration, the latest accusing him ‌of sharing sensitive national security ‌information, according to court documents made public on Monday.

Comey was charged with ⁠transmitting ​and ⁠conspiring to transmit national defense information in ⁠October 2016, according to a court document. Comey ​said in a video on ⁠Instagram that "they're back again" and referenced ⁠the ​Justice Department, but did not provide further details. "I'm still ⁠innocent," he added. Comey's lawyers have already ⁠asked ⁠a judge to dismiss the case.