Illinois man charged with sending threatening letters to US lawmakers
An Illinois man was charged on Monday with sending threatening letters to at least four US lawmakers, with the mailings containing a white granular powder that did not have any hazardous substances. The FBI said in a court filing the man, Matthew G. Unglesbee, admitted to sending the letters, telling agents he sent them after reading stories about other suspicious mailings sent to state election officials and lawmakers' offices ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. Unglesbee told the FBI he did not send the earlier letters.
A lawyer for Unglesbee could not immediately be identified.