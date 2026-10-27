Illinois man charged with sending threatening letters to US lawmakers

An ​Illinois man ​was charged ‌on Monday with ​sending threatening letters to at ‌least four US lawmakers, with the mailings containing a white granular powder ‌that did not have any hazardous ‌substances. The FBI said in a court filing the man, Matthew G. Unglesbee, ⁠admitted ​to ⁠sending the letters, telling agents he sent ⁠them after reading stories about other ​suspicious mailings sent to state election ⁠officials and lawmakers' offices ahead of the ⁠November ​3 midterm elections. Unglesbee told the FBI he ⁠did not send the earlier letters.

A lawyer ⁠for ⁠Unglesbee could not immediately be identified.