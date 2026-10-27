Zelenskiy says there are 'casualties and injured' in attack on Kyiv educational institution

Ukrainian ​President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ​said on ‌Monday that "casualties ​and injured" occurred in a missile ‌attack that struck an educational institution, a park, residences and the ‌city's metro. "For the moment, ‌the number of people is not exactly known," Zelenskiy said on Telegram. "But, ⁠unfortunately, ​there ⁠are casualties. There are injured. Rescue operations ⁠are contining."

The president added: "It is ​precisely in such conditions, when the ⁠threat is constant, when strikes ⁠can ​happen at any moment and on cities and villages, ⁠that artificial delays in air defence ⁠for ⁠Ukraine are helping terror."