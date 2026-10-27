Zelenskiy says there are 'casualties and injured' in attack on Kyiv educational institution
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that "casualties and injured" occurred in a missile attack that struck an educational institution, a park, residences and the city's metro. "For the moment, the number of people is not exactly known," Zelenskiy said on Telegram. "But, unfortunately, there are casualties. There are injured. Rescue operations are contining."
The president added: "It is precisely in such conditions, when the threat is constant, when strikes can happen at any moment and on cities and villages, that artificial delays in air defence for Ukraine are helping terror."