Syria closes main border crossing with Jordan after airstrikes in south
Syria closed the Nassib border crossing with Jordan on Tuesday, suspending passenger and commercial traffic in both directions due to developments on the ground in Daraa province, the Syrian General Authority for Border Crossings and Customs said in a statement. The closure came after Jordan's air force struck what it described as militant hideouts in southern Syria, saying suspects behind last week's deadly church attack in the kingdom were linked to "terrorist groups" operating there.
The Nassib border crossing is Jordan's only passenger and commercial border crossing with Syria.