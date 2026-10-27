Syria closes main border crossing with Jordan after airstrikes in south

Syria ​closed the ​Nassib ‌border crossing with Jordan ​on Tuesday, suspending passenger ‌and commercial traffic in both directions due to developments on the ground ‌in Daraa province, the ‌Syrian General Authority for Border Crossings and Customs said in a ⁠statement. The ​closure ⁠came after Jordan's air force struck ⁠what it described as militant hideouts ​in southern Syria, saying suspects behind ⁠last week's deadly church attack ⁠in ​the kingdom were linked to "terrorist groups" operating there.

The ⁠Nassib border crossing is Jordan's only ⁠passenger ⁠and commercial border crossing with Syria.