Tennis-Top doubles players call on ATP to rethink proposed changes

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2026 09:46 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 09:46 IST
Tennis-Top doubles players call on ATP to rethink proposed changes

Leading men's doubles players have called on the ATP Tour to reconsider ​plans that would reduce the size of the doubles ​competitions at events and move prize money ‌to ​the singles format. In a letter addressed to the ATP board and management and signed by 137 active players, 33 former players and 20 federations, the group said it understood the ‌need for reforms but was deeply concerned about the plans being discussed.

The ATP said this month it was reviewing potential changes to the size of the doubles draws at tournaments as part of its plans for 2028 and beyond, with the freed-up funds going ‌towards singles qualifying and early-round prize money. "The current plans would shift about $20 million in prize money from doubles to ‌singles, while cutting a significant number of professional opportunities for doubles specialists," the group wrote.

"That shift would make it much harder for talented players to build and sustain a doubles career. A healthy professional sport cannot rely solely on a small group of top stars; it needs pathways for players to ⁠develop, compete ​and earn a living." Reuters has contacted ⁠the ATP for comment.

The governing body of men's tennis said earlier this month doubles will continue to be a core part of the tour and ⁠its reviews were focused on identifying a model for its sustainable long-term future. It added that discussions would continue with the Player Advisory Council. ​The ATP is set to hold its year-end meetings in Turin next month.

The plans being discussed include cutting the ⁠number of doubles teams at elite ATP Masters 1000 events to 16 from 32, with events below that level featuring smaller fields. Apart from the Grand Slams and ⁠Olympic ​Games, doubles receives much less attention than singles and few top singles players commit to playing the format, though it is hugely popular at club level.

Dutch player Sem Verbeek said the ATP should look after the interests of all its ⁠members. "Tennis is more than a business," the doubles world number 60 said on X. "It's a legacy built on joy, health and ⁠sportsmanship. A sport built on ⁠those values should open doors, not close them."

The ATP outlined plans this month to boost its bonus pool to $50 million from $21.5 million, and reshape its rankings and calendar as part of a ‌package aimed at ‌lifting player compensation to $350 million from 2028.

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