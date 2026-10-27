China, Hong Kong stocks edge lower as tech shares extend slide

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2026 10:34 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 10:34 IST
China, Hong Kong stocks edge lower as tech shares extend slide

China and Hong Kong stocks inched lower ​on Tuesday, giving up opening gains ​as tech shares resumed their decline, ‌while ​faster industrial profits growth failed to lift sediment.

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