China, Hong Kong stocks edge lower as tech shares extend slide
China and Hong Kong stocks inched lower on Tuesday, giving up opening gains as tech shares resumed their decline, while faster industrial profits growth failed to lift sediment.
China and Hong Kong stocks inched lower on Tuesday, giving up opening gains as tech shares resumed their decline, while faster industrial profits growth failed to lift sediment.
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