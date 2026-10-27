‌The Israeli military ​said on Tuesday it apprehended ‌an Egyptian civilian overnight after he crossed a border fence from ‌Egyptian territory into Israel ‌near Nitzana.

He was transferred to security forces for further questioning, the ⁠military ​said, ⁠without providing additional details. Drug and arms smuggling ⁠takes place across the border between ​Egypt and Israel, neighbouring countries ⁠that signed a peace treaty in ⁠1979 ​after decades of war, but cultural and popular ⁠ties are limited and marked by ⁠distrust.