"Spirit of lawlessness growing in states of the North East": Gaurav Gogoi slams BJP after 5 killed in Guwahati hotel firing 

Following a late-night shooting near Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati's Ulubari area that claimed five lives, Assam Congress President and MP Gaurav Gogoi targeted the BJP, alleging that rising lawlessness and violence in the North East are linked to the ruling party's leadership and political appointments in the region. Calling the incident "absolutely shocking and very disturbing," Gogoi expressed concern over public safety and held the political atmosphere created by the ruling dispensation responsible.

Speaking to ANI, Gogoi asserted that the escalation of violence in Assam and neighbouring states stems from the BJP placing questionable individuals into key leadership positions. "We can see that over the past few years there is a spirit of lawlessness that is growing in Assam in the states of the North East. This is happening because the political climate itself is being poisoned by the people that the BJP have appointed in the states in the North East," Gogoi alleged.

Pointing to ongoing instability across multiple states, Gogoi questioned the background and motivations of government leadership. He cited Manipur, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh as states experiencing severe chaos and unprecedented violence under BJP governance. "I think in society one has to be very careful of who we appoint in positions of authority, especially in the government as ministers, as chief ministers. Here the BJP have clearly not done their homework," he stated.

The Congress leader further charged that the BJP's primary focus is centred on "running illegal syndicates and exploiting people," adding, "This is why when you have people of dubious nature in positions of power, the society itself gets disturbed. And that's what we're seeing across the North East." Addressing the incident, Guwahati Police Commissioner Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta confirmed that the primary accused has been taken into custody.

The accused, identified as Ghanakanta Gogoi, was arrested shortly after the shooting. Preliminary investigations by the police indicate that the violent clash was triggered by a bitter property dispute related to the lease agreement of Hotel Bilas Inn. Beyond the law-and-order situation, Gogoi also criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI) for rejecting allegations that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar was acting unilaterally amidst ongoing opposition demands for his removal regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Addressing the ECI's defence, Gogoi claimed that a truly independent body would display accountability rather than denial. "ECI will of course try to defend itself. If the ECI had been acting neutrally, it would have owned up to its mistakes. Rahul Gandhi had asked the Chief Election Commissioner to turn an approver, but the Chief Election Commissioner is still behaving like an accused," Gogoi remarked. (ANI)