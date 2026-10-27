At least 60 people ​were killed in two separate attacks ​in Ethiopia's conflict-hit Oromiya region ‌in ​the past week, the Ethiopian Orthodox Church said. Church authorities said the dead were all Christians, but did ‌not go into details on how they died or who was behind the attacks.

The Oromiya regional government and a source linked to a rebel alliance ‌fighting government forces in the northern Tigray region traded blame for ‌the attacks. The Holy Synod of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church said 14 believers were killed in Merti Woreda on October 20 and 46 in Sherka Woreda on October ⁠24.

More than ​20 homes ⁠were also burned and more than 20 people hospitalised with severe injuries, the church's statement, issued ⁠on Monday, added. The regional government said the rebel alliance launched the attacks to ​try to spark religious conflict, without providing evidence.

The source linked to ⁠the rebel alliance said the Oromiya regional government had carried out the killings, citing conversations ⁠with ​two local residents. The Oromo Liberation Army rebel group, which the regional government has blamed for previous attacks on Orthodox Christians, did not immediately ⁠respond to a request for comment.

The OLA is one of seven armed ⁠groups that announced ⁠last month that they had formed an alliance aimed at overthrowing Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government.