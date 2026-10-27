Jordan ​said ​its air ‌force killed ​more than 20 Islamic ‌State militants in strikes on southern Syria on Monday night. The ‌attacks - which the kingdom ‌said on Monday were conducted in coordination with Damascus - ⁠avoided ​known ⁠civilian areas, Jordan's Government Communication Minister, ⁠Mohammed al-Momani, said on X ​on Tuesday.

Syrian authorities had ⁠said the Jordanian strikes ⁠killed seven ​people, including three children and a woman, ⁠in a preliminary report issued ⁠on ⁠Monday night.