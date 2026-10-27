Jordan says its strikes on Syria killed more then 20 Islamic State militants
Jordan said its air force killed more than 20 Islamic State militants in strikes on southern Syria on Monday night. The attacks - which the kingdom said on Monday were conducted in coordination with Damascus - avoided known civilian areas, Jordan's Government Communication Minister, Mohammed al-Momani, said on X on Tuesday.
Syrian authorities had said the Jordanian strikes killed seven people, including three children and a woman, in a preliminary report issued on Monday night.