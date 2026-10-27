Meghan to join Australia's Junior MasterChef next year

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 13:29 IST
Meghan to join Australia's Junior MasterChef next year

Meghan, the wife ​of Britain's Prince Harry, will ​star in the ‌next series ​of Australia's Junior MasterChef in 2027, returning to a franchise where she ‌appeared as a guest judge on the adult version earlier this year. Meghan, an American actress before she married Harry in 2018, ‌has recently moved back to Britain from the US ‌with her family, with media reports suggesting she was keen to find a new acting role.

Channel 10 said on Instagram that Junior MasterChef Australia ⁠would ​return in 2027, ⁠hosted by Poh Ling Yeow and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Australian website ⁠News.com.au said filming was expected to take place in Melbourne ​early to mid-next year.

Harry and Meghan have attracted global ⁠media attention since they stepped down as senior members of the royal ⁠family ​in 2020 before moving to the US, where they gave multiple interviews criticising the institution. The couple returned to ⁠the headlines last week after authorities in the Philippines said they were ⁠investigating whether ⁠Thomas Markle, Meghan's father, had possessed child sexual abuse images. She said she was "deeply distressed" ‌over the allegations.

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