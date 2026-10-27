Soccer-Mbappe dropped by Chinese brands over alleged Mao meme comments

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 14:38 IST
Soccer-Mbappe dropped by Chinese brands over alleged Mao meme comments

Kylian Mbappe has been dropped by a string of ​Chinese brands following a backlash to his ​alleged comments about a meme ‌featuring an ​image resembling China's late leader Mao Zedong. In a video that emerged online on Monday, Mbappe is heard saying the funniest meme he ‌had seen of himself was one where his face had been morphed onto that of "a Chinese dictator".

Fans have been creating memes superimposing Mbappe's face on images of military and political leaders to suggest that ‌he has the power to call the shots at the teams he plays for. Reuters has not ‌been able to authenticate the video.

Mao, the founder of the People's Republic of China, is idolised by many as the nation's saviour and jokes about him are considered taboo. He died in 1976. In a statement posted on China's Weibo ⁠social media ​platform, Eastroc Beverage, which ⁠featured Mbappe's face on its drinks, said it firmly opposed "behaviour that hurts national sentiment".

"Effective immediately, we are ending all ⁠cooperation with Kylian Mbappe," it added. Mbappe's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In an interview with ​L'Equipe last month, Mbappe said that while some aspects of the trend were harmless fun ⁠the viral memes depicting him as a dictator showed "a lack of political and human awareness". Dairy companies Mengniu and Milkground also ⁠ended ​their cooperation with Mbappe.

When asked about the incident, a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry said that words and actions that hurt the feelings of the Chinese people "will naturally be met with ⁠joint opposition from all sectors of the Chinese society". China's state television has halted broadcasts of all ⁠matches and events involving ⁠LaLiga and Mbappe, and all advertisements involving Mbappe have been removed, state-backed media outlet the Paper reported on Tuesday.

LaLiga and Real Madrid did not immediately ‌respond to ‌a request for comment.

TRENDING

1
Can Somalia Finance Its Own Future? World Bank Flags Deep Revenue and Spending Gaps

Can Somalia Finance Its Own Future? World Bank Flags Deep Revenue and Spendi...

Global
2
"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

Global
3
Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bolsonaro

Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bols...

Global
4
80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth time

80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth ti...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Better Interview Answers, Same Confidence? What AI-Supported Career Training Found

Cleaner Economies, Higher Consumption: The Uneven Picture Behind Energy Efficiency

Can Nature Save the Planet? UNEP Reveals Why Global Climate and Biodiversity Efforts Are Failing

Africa's Refugee Crisis Is Reshaping Economies, but the Real Costs May Surprise You, IMF Finds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026