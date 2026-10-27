Russia strikes major Kyiv road bridge in what Zeleskiy calls serious escalation
Russia struck a major road bridge in Kyiv overnight in attacks that included 16 ballistic missiles and more than 280 drones, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday, calling it a serious escalation against Ukrainian logistics. "Tragically, there have been casualties and hits in Kyiv, including on the South Bridge," he said on X, referring to one of the main road bridges over the Dnipro River that bisects the Ukrainian capital.
"A serious escalation in Russia's operation against our logistics. There were also strikes on the Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Odesa, Chernihiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Kherson, and Chernivtsi regions."