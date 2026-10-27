Russia strikes major Kyiv road bridge in what Zeleskiy calls serious escalation

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2026 14:11 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 14:11 IST
Russia strikes major Kyiv road bridge in what Zeleskiy calls serious escalation

​Russia struck ​a major ‌road bridge in ​Kyiv overnight in attacks that ‌included 16 ballistic missiles and more than 280 drones, President Volodymyr ‌Zelenskiy said on Tuesday, calling it ‌a serious escalation against Ukrainian logistics. "Tragically, there have been casualties and hits ⁠in ​Kyiv, including ⁠on the South Bridge," he said ⁠on X, referring to one of ​the main road bridges over ⁠the Dnipro River that bisects ⁠the Ukrainian ​capital.

"A serious escalation in Russia's operation against our logistics. ⁠There were also strikes on the ⁠Kyiv, ⁠Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Odesa, Chernihiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Kherson, and ‌Chernivtsi ‌regions."

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