Netherlands won't join 2027 Eurovision Song Contest as Israel protest continues

The ​Netherlands will ​not participate in ‌the 2027 ​Eurovision Song Contest as no broadcaster is willing ‌to take responsibility for the Dutch entry due to concern over Israel's participation, ‌broadcaster association NPO said on Tuesday. The NPO ‌last month said it was confident the Netherlands would return to the contest next ⁠year, ​after a ⁠boycott of the 2026 edition, as it felt ⁠the European Broadcasting Union had responded to ​criticism by countries that had not ⁠participated in 2026.

But ultimately no Dutch broadcaster was ⁠willing ​to facilitate the Dutch bid. Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Slovenia and the Netherlands ⁠all boycotted the contest in May in protest ⁠at ⁠the participation of Israel and its military offensive in Gaza.