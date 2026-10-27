Netherlands won't join 2027 Eurovision Song Contest as Israel protest continues

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 15:18 IST
Netherlands won't join 2027 Eurovision Song Contest as Israel protest continues

The ​Netherlands will ​not participate in ‌the 2027 ​Eurovision Song Contest as no broadcaster is willing ‌to take responsibility for the Dutch entry due to concern over Israel's participation, ‌broadcaster association NPO said on Tuesday. The NPO ‌last month said it was confident the Netherlands would return to the contest next ⁠year, ​after a ⁠boycott of the 2026 edition, as it felt ⁠the European Broadcasting Union had responded to ​criticism by countries that had not ⁠participated in 2026.

But ultimately no Dutch broadcaster was ⁠willing ​to facilitate the Dutch bid. Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Slovenia and the Netherlands ⁠all boycotted the contest in May in protest ⁠at ⁠the participation of Israel and its military offensive in Gaza.

TRENDING

1
Can Somalia Finance Its Own Future? World Bank Flags Deep Revenue and Spending Gaps

Can Somalia Finance Its Own Future? World Bank Flags Deep Revenue and Spendi...

Global
2
"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

Global
3
Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bolsonaro

Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bols...

Global
4
80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth time

80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth ti...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Better Interview Answers, Same Confidence? What AI-Supported Career Training Found

Cleaner Economies, Higher Consumption: The Uneven Picture Behind Energy Efficiency

Can Nature Save the Planet? UNEP Reveals Why Global Climate and Biodiversity Efforts Are Failing

Africa's Refugee Crisis Is Reshaping Economies, but the Real Costs May Surprise You, IMF Finds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026