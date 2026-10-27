Iraqi court sentences six French men to life in prison for Islamic State membership

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 15:08 IST
Iraqi court sentences six French men to life in prison for Islamic State membership

BAGHDAD, Oct 27 - An Iraqi court on Tuesday ​sentenced six French nationals to life ​in prison and a ‌seventh ​to 15 years after convicting them of membership in Islamic State, a Reuters witness inside the courtroom said. The ‌men were among 47 French Islamic State suspects transferred from detention facilities in northeast Syria to Iraq last year under a broader relocation arrangement coordinated by US ‌forces and Iraqi authorities.

The presiding judge said the sentences were imposed ‌under Iraq's counterterrorism law for joining Islamic State and spreading fear. He added that the court had opted for life imprisonment rather than the death penalty because the defendants were young. A seventh ⁠French ​national, aged 23, ⁠was given a 15-year sentence, according to the Reuters witness.

Abbas al-Maliki, one of the lawyers ⁠for the defendants, said the group would appeal the sentence in the Court of ​Cassation. Iraq opened the trial of the French nationals last month.

Islamic State ⁠seized large parts of Iraq and Syria in 2014 before being driven from its self-declared caliphate ⁠by ​a US-led coalition and local forces in 2019. Many of the group's militants were detained, although remnants of the jihadist organization continue to operate. The ⁠United States announced in January that it had begun transferring Islamic State detainees from ⁠Syria to ⁠Iraq amid concerns about the security of detention facilities in northeast Syria after Kurdish-led forces lost control of parts of ‌the region.

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