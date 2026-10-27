Norwegian Nobel committee welcomes Machado's return to Venezuela
The Norwegian Nobel committee said on Tuesday it welcomes the return of Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado to Venezuela.
The Norwegian Nobel committee said on Tuesday it welcomes the return of Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado to Venezuela.
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