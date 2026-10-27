Jordan ​killed more than 20 ‌Islamic State ​militants in airstrikes on southern Syria on Monday evening following a deadly ‌attack on a church in Jordan, Government Communication Minister Mohammed al-Momani said on Tuesday.

Syria said the Jordanian strikes had killed seven ‌people, including three children and a woman. Jordan regrets civilian ‌casualties, Momani said in a post on X.

Jordan said on Monday its air force had struck what it described as militant hideouts in ⁠southern ​Syria after determining ⁠that the suspects behind last week's church attack were linked to "terrorist groups" ⁠operating there. Senior government security officials said on Monday that Jordanian security ​forces had arrested two brothers and their brother-in-law after ⁠a shootout over the church violence that killed nine people.

There has been ⁠no ​claim of responsibility by Islamic State. The Jordanian armed forces said the operation was conducted in coordination ⁠with Damascus. Syria's government said the airstrikes were carried out without ⁠coordination with ⁠Damascus and that it had launched an investigation into the attacks.