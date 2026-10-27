Indian court allows actor Imran Khan to stay until November 2, media report

An ​Indian court ​allowed Bollywood actor ‌Imran Khan ​to remain in the country until at least ‌November 2, local media said on Tuesday, pausing a government order that asked ‌him to leave for breaching immigration laws ‌by allegedly participating in a protest. Khan, 43, is a US citizen and was ⁠asked ​to leave ⁠the country by October 28 after he was ⁠accused of joining protests in Mumbai against ​the country's election chief this month.

Under ⁠Indian law, the participation of foreigners in political ⁠protests ​can be treated as a violation of immigration and visa rules. Khan ⁠appealed against the order in the Bombay ⁠High ⁠Court, saying it was unconstitutional and arbitrary, local media reported.