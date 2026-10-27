Jordan says it killed more than 20 Islamic State militants in airstrikes on Syria

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 15:52 IST
Jordan says it killed more than 20 Islamic State militants in airstrikes on Syria

Jordan said on ​Tuesday it had killed more than ​20 Islamic State militants in ‌airstrikes ​on southern Syria the previous evening, launched in response to a deadly church attack in Jordan that authorities linked to ‌militants operating across the border.

Syria said the strikes killed seven people, including three children and a woman. Jordan regretted the civilian casualties, Government Communication Minister Mohammed al-Momani said in a post ‌on X. Jordan said on Monday its air force had struck what it described ‌as militant hideouts in southern Syria after determining that the suspects behind last week's church attack were linked to "terrorist groups" based there.

Jordanian security officials said separately that security forces had arrested two brothers and ⁠their brother-in-law following ​a shootout linked ⁠to the church attack, which killed nine people. No group has claimed responsibility for the assault, although Jordan said ⁠the militants targeted in Syria were members of Islamic State.

Monday's strikes sparked anger in Syria. ​While the Jordanian military said the strikes were conducted in coordination with Damascus, Syria's ⁠government said they were carried out without prior coordination and announced an investigation. Statements in recent days by ⁠Jordanian ​authorities that there had been no prior planning of the church attack have added to the confusion, appearing at odds with Jordan's justification for the cross-border strikes.

Syria's ⁠foreign ministry condemned the Jordanian strikes as a violation of the country's sovereignty. It said, however, ⁠that Damascus was ⁠coordinating with Amman and would establish a joint security committee to strengthen border security and prevent similar incidents from recurring.

TRENDING

1
Can Somalia Finance Its Own Future? World Bank Flags Deep Revenue and Spending Gaps

Can Somalia Finance Its Own Future? World Bank Flags Deep Revenue and Spendi...

Global
2
"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

Global
3
Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bolsonaro

Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bols...

Global
4
80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth time

80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth ti...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Better Interview Answers, Same Confidence? What AI-Supported Career Training Found

Cleaner Economies, Higher Consumption: The Uneven Picture Behind Energy Efficiency

Can Nature Save the Planet? UNEP Reveals Why Global Climate and Biodiversity Efforts Are Failing

Africa's Refugee Crisis Is Reshaping Economies, but the Real Costs May Surprise You, IMF Finds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026