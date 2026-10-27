Cricket-South Africa pummel Australia bowling after being asked to bat

Opener Marques Ackerman struck ​an unbeaten 82 as South ​Africa raced to 140 ‌without loss ​at lunch on the first day of the decisive third and final test against Australia at ‌Newlands on Tuesday. • Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to field, only the 12th time a team has done so in tests at ‌Newlands since 1889. Five of the previous 11 tests were won ‌by the team electing to field.

• Ackerman, 30, playing in his second test, and Aiden Markram (56 not out) punished loose Australia bowling on a good batting wicket. • Travis Head dropped ⁠a ​simple chance at ⁠mid-wicket off Markram from the bowling of Mitchell Starc when the batter had 39, one ⁠of the few chances Australia created in a poor opening session.

• The touring ​side are without key batter Steve Smith, who failed to recover from ⁠a neck injury. They made four changes with Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Cooper Connolly and ⁠spinner ​Nathan Lyon coming into the side. • The series is level at 1-1 after Australia won the first test by 214 runs in ⁠Durban and South Africa responded with a victory by an innings and 31 ⁠runs in Gqeberha.

• ⁠The team who win the match will occupy the number one position in the test world rankings, a position ‌currently ‌held by Australia.