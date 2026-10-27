Poland and UK support strong transatlantic alliance, Polish minister says

​Both Poland and the ​United Kingdom are in favour ‌of strengthening ​the transatlantic alliance as there is no alternative to cooperation with the US, Polish ‌Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Tuesday.

"We share a similar view of the alliance with the United States. Both Poland and the ‌United Kingdom support strengthening this alliance," the Polish Defence Minister said ‌during a joint press conference with British Defence Minister Wes Streeting. He said both countries backed efforts to strengthen Europe's defence capabilities and strategic autonomy, but ⁠not ​at the expense ⁠of ties with Washington.

"There is no alternative to transatlantic cooperation. Any other solution ⁠is simply worse, it is bad. But our capabilities, British capabilities, Polish ​capabilities, and European capabilities must be strengthened for production, for ⁠collective defense, for cooperation," he said. Poland and Britain signed a three-year defence ⁠cooperation plan ​on Tuesday covering joint military exercises and the development of defence capabilities.

Kosiniak-Kamysz also said Poland would seek to ensure ⁠that Britain could benefit from the European Union's SAFE defence financing programme and ⁠assured that ⁠Poland will strive to "bring the United Kingdom closer to the European Union".