Karan Johar cheers for Shah Rukh Khan's return as "The One and Only King" ahead of 'King's December release

Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared his excitement for superstar Shah Rukh Khan, celebrating his return as "The ONE and Only KING". Taking to social media, Karan amplified the anticipation surrounding the actor's highly anticipated project 'King'.

Sharing the poster on his Instagram Stories, Karan wrote, "And he is back!!!!!!! The One and Only King!!!! #King." Ananya Panday wrote, "Christmas present for everyone," alongside red-hearted-eye emoticons.

On Tuesday, just days ahead of his 61st birthday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan delighted fans on Tuesday by unveiling a new poster of his much-anticipated film of the year, 'King'. The poster features Shah Rukh Khan in a vengeful avatar, wielding a gun as he strides out of a tunnel engulfed in towering flames, creating a dramatic visual that hints at an intense, action-packed spectacle.

Sporting an unbuttoned dark shirt that exposes his bloodied chest, the actor appears in a gritty look, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film. Along with the poster, it was Shah Rukh's caption that caught the attention of fans on social media."Aaj phir yaad aaya...Qaatil nahi… Aashiq hoon…#KING," SRK wrote.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'King' will release in theatres on December 24, 2026, making it a major Christmas release. The film marks Shah Rukh's reunion with Anand after their collaboration on 'Pathaan', which was released in theatres in 2023. 'King' also stars Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. According to reports, actors Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor Khan are also expected to make special appearances in the film. (ANI)