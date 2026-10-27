Fourth tanker carrying Russian diesel to depart on October 28, Russia's Novak says

​A ​fourth tanker ‌with Russian diesel ​will depart from Russia ‌on October 28, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said ‌on Tuesday, following the departure of ‌three shipments in the wake of Moscow's supply deal with ⁠the ​US. The ⁠first tanker left on October ⁠22.

Moscow and Washington agreed ​a deal in early October ⁠for Russia to supply diesel to ⁠the ​United States and global markets, with the ⁠US temporarily lifting its sanctions ⁠on ⁠Russian fuel.