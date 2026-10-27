Fourth tanker carrying Russian diesel to depart on October 28, Russia's Novak says
A fourth tanker with Russian diesel will depart from Russia on October 28, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday, following the departure of three shipments in the wake of Moscow's supply deal with the US. The first tanker left on October 22.
Moscow and Washington agreed a deal in early October for Russia to supply diesel to the United States and global markets, with the US temporarily lifting its sanctions on Russian fuel.