China accused of intimidation campaign to isolate Taiwan politician

China is facing allegations of attempting to politically isolate Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator and Taipei mayoral candidate Puma Shen by pressuring celebrities, businesses and professional associates linked to him.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 17:49 IST
China accused of intimidation campaign to isolate Taiwan politician
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

China is facing allegations of attempting to politically isolate Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator and Taipei mayoral candidate Puma Shen by pressuring celebrities, businesses and professional associates linked to him. The alleged strategy seeks to discourage public figures from supporting Shen amid growing political sensitivities surrounding Taiwan’s relationship with Beijing, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, the allegations emerged after Taiwanese television host Kevin Tsai issued a public apology denying support for Taiwanese independence. Tsai had attended the October 4 inauguration of Shen’s campaign headquarters, prompting criticism from Chinese authorities and social media users. In a post published on Chinese social media, Tsai stated that he had never supported Taiwanese independence. A source familiar with national security cases stated that Beijing was targeting entertainers and companies associated with Shen because directly pressuring the candidate through China’s commercial market was difficult.

By threatening their business interests, Chinese authorities allegedly hope to discourage others from joining Shen’s campaign and restrict his access to resources and public support. Tsai’s manager said the television host attended Shen’s event to become acquainted with the politician ahead of a possible interview. However, his business partners in China reportedly continued distancing themselves from him. Such pressure could discourage routine professional engagements with political candidates, depriving them of opportunities to communicate their positions and attract supporters.

The report also cited China’s 2021 investigation and penalties against Taiwan’s Far Eastern Group. At the time, Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office stated that businesses funding individuals it described as advocates of Taiwanese independence could face punishment, including affiliated companies and financial backers, as highlighted by The Taipei Times. Shen questioned the timing of Tsai’s apology, suggesting it might have been influenced by external forces. The statement appeared a day before Shen’s electoral rival, Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an of the Kuomintang (KMT), was scheduled to inaugurate his campaign headquarters, as reported by The Taipei Times. (ANI)

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