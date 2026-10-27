Yemen's Houthis say they launched an attack on Saudi Ras Tanura oil refinery

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 17:00 IST
Yemen's Houthis say they launched an attack on Saudi Ras Tanura oil refinery

Yemen's ​Iran-aligned Houthis said on ​Tuesday they had ‌launched an ​attack on Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura oil refinery, the biggest in ‌the kingdom, located on the Gulf west of the Strait of Hormuz.

The group's military spokesperson Yahya Saree ‌said in a statement that the ballistic missile attack ‌caused a fire at the site. The Saudi authorities have not confirmed the attack. The Houthi militia have escalated their ⁠attacks ​on Saudi Arabia ⁠since September, opening another volatile front in the wider US-Israeli war ⁠on Iran.

Nearly all of Saudi Arabia's oil exports flow ​through two main ports: Ras Tanura in the ⁠Gulf and Yanbu on the Red Sea, which the Houthis have ⁠attacked ​in the past. Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter, that ⁠Saudi Arabia had contained a fire near the oil terminal ⁠at ⁠Ras Tanura in the early hours of the day.

TRENDING

1
Can Somalia Finance Its Own Future? World Bank Flags Deep Revenue and Spending Gaps

Can Somalia Finance Its Own Future? World Bank Flags Deep Revenue and Spendi...

Global
2
"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

Global
3
Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bolsonaro

Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bols...

Global
4
80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth time

80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth ti...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Better Interview Answers, Same Confidence? What AI-Supported Career Training Found

Cleaner Economies, Higher Consumption: The Uneven Picture Behind Energy Efficiency

Can Nature Save the Planet? UNEP Reveals Why Global Climate and Biodiversity Efforts Are Failing

Africa's Refugee Crisis Is Reshaping Economies, but the Real Costs May Surprise You, IMF Finds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026