12th BRICS parliamentary forum concludes in New Delhi, with adoption of joint declaration

The 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, which was inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla yesterday, concluded on Tuesday with the adoption of a Joint Declaration. According to a press release, the declaration formally reiterates member nations' dedication to the principles of the United Nations Charter, sovereign equality, mutual respect, non-interference in internal affairs, and the peaceful settlement of international disputes.

Demonstrating India’s growing diplomatic footprint under its ongoing chairship, the Joint Declaration seamlessly aligned with New Delhi’s core strategic priorities. Reaffirming the consensus of the New Delhi Declaration (NDD), member parliaments issued an explicit endorsement of UN Security Council reform—referencing NDD Paragraph 13—to make global governance more representative of the Global South. India’s firm stance on national security scored a major victory through robust, uncompromised counter-terrorism language; building on NDD Paragraph 40, the declaration condemned cross-border terrorism, terror financing, and safe havens while demanding zero tolerance and an end to double standards.

As per the release, the final text also strongly embedded India-led developmental and climate agendas, including the expansion of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) repositories, ethical Artificial Intelligence governance, adherence to Common but Differentiated Responsibilities (CBDR-RC), and unanimous support for India’s BRICS Chairship. Delivering the valedictory address, Lok Sabha Speaker emphasised that global challenges can only be resolved through steadfast dialogue, mutual peace, and collaborative action rather than conflict.

Addressing presiding officers, distinguished delegates, and international parliamentarians from BRICS member and partner nations, Birla reflected on two days of profound discussions. He noted that while participating nations possess diverse backgrounds, circumstances, and challenges, their shared commitment to humanity's welfare, peace, and prosperity remains the ultimate strength of the BRICS coalition. Highlighting the current global climate of instability, economic uncertainty, and regional conflicts, Birla reiterated India’s core philosophy: permanent solutions are forged in dialogue, not war; in peace, not conflict; and in collaboration, rather than competition.

He called for a global framework built on absolute respect for national sovereignty, peaceful resolution of international disputes, and equitable development opportunities for all. "Global peace truly means security, respect, justice, and the assurance of a better future for everyone—especially the younger generation,” he stated, noting that coming generations will judge current leaders by the safety and prosperity of the world they leave behind.

Underscoring the evolving responsibilities of democratic institutions, the Lok Sabha Speaker emphasised that Parliaments are not merely law-making bodies but vital centres of dialogue, consensus, accountability, and public trust. As per the release, he urged global legislatures to adapt to changing times by becoming more effective, transparent, and citizen-centric. Addressing the integration of modern tools, Birla noted that the adoption of Artificial Intelligence and digital technology can heavily optimise parliamentary workflows and deepen citizen participation, provided its development aligns strictly with human values, ethics, transparency, and accountability.

Birla stressed that the success of BRICS must extend far beyond the progress of its individual member States to benefit the wider international community, granting proper representation to the aspirations of the Global South in global decision-making processes. As the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum successfully concluded, Birla extended warm congratulations and best wishes to China, which assumes the BRICS chair for the year 2027, expressing full confidence that cooperation will continue to flourish under its leadership.

The forum concluded with a resounding call to action for Parliaments worldwide to serve as powerful voices for peace, cooperation, and shared prosperity. (ANI)