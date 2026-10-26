"Whatever we do as parliaments should be people-centric": Ugandan MP Joel Ssenyonyi at BRICS Parliamentary Forum

Highlighting the vital imperative for legislative bodies to remain directly accountable to their citizens, Ugandan Member of Parliament Joel Ssenyonyi underscored that global groupings like BRICS serve as an essential foundation for nations to connect, share ideas, and elevate leadership standards. Speaking with ANI on the sidelines of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, Ssenyonyi emphasised the massive economic and demographic weight represented by the bloc, noting that member countries control roughly 40% of global GDP and account for nearly half of the world's population at 49.5%.

Focussing on the core theme of the forum, Ssenyonyi pointed out, "I like the theme of this particular summit: 'Fostering Parliaments for People-Centric Development.' That means that whatever we do as leaders, as parliaments, should be about the people. You know, the laws that we pass, the budgets that we pass, the policies that we come up with—are they people-centric? Do the people see themselves through those policies, through those laws? Are we doing everything we can to put the people at the forefront? So, that's very important for me." Turning his focus to India, Ssenyonyi praised the nation's monumental scale and remarkable advancements, particularly in the healthcare sector, which serves as a vital medical destination for many citizens travelling from Uganda.

He noted that international exchanges allow developing countries to draw valuable lessons in infrastructure growth and governance. "India, you've got over 1.4 billion people. That's huge. And so, you've got a critical role that you get to play. You have made advancements in various ways. Uganda—there are many Ugandans, for example, who come here to India for treatment, and so you are thriving in that healthcare direction," he added.

The Ugandan MP further stressed the necessity of mutual accountability among global leaders when returning home from such high-level forums. "Once we connect, we get to share, exchange ideas, learn from one another, but also hold ourselves accountable, that we've come for a summit like this and we're talking about being people-centred in all that we do. Maybe the next time there's such a meeting, there gets to be accountability that last time we said let's go back and be people-centred as leaders," he noted.

Addressing broader systemic challenges across the African continent—including healthcare gaps and poverty—Ssenyonyi maintained that international exposure provides leaders with practical insights to implement meaningful reforms back home, ensuring that legislative decisions directly improve the welfare of ordinary citizens. The high-level multilateral forum aims to foster deliberations on democratic values, citizen-centric development agendas, and the institutional strengthening of legislative bodies.

The two-day conference will feature four thematic high-level sessions centred around the core pillars of Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability. Discussions will encompass institutional capacity building, the expanding role of legislative oversight in Artificial Intelligence (AI), emerging digital technologies, and sustainable development goals. Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Modi attended the inauguration of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum and welcomed foreign delegations participating in the event.

Multiple members of Parliament greeted the international dignitaries as the representatives of Uganda, Cuba, Brazil, Russia and others reached the Parliament complex. Parliamentary delegations representing 11 member countries and 10 partner nations of BRICS arrived in the national capital to participate in the Forum. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who chairs the forum, delivered the inaugural address on Monday.

“Our collective engagement here underscores our shared commitment to parliamentary cooperation within the BRICS framework, rooted in dialogue, mutual respect, and a common belief in democratic values," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said. (ANI)