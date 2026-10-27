Soccer-Carrick stays on as Manchester United boss, takes training after crisis talks

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 17:37 IST
Soccer-Carrick stays on as Manchester United boss, takes training after crisis talks

Michael ​Carrick remained ‌in charge ​of Manchester United on Tuesday and led training ‌at Carrington, giving the under-pressure manager and his players another opportunity to revive a ‌season that has drifted alarmingly off ‌course.

Carrick's future had appeared in serious doubt after Sunday's 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth extended United's ⁠winless ​run ⁠to eight matches in all competitions and left ⁠them hovering one point above the Premier ​League relegation zone. Senior club officials held talks ⁠on Monday amid mounting speculation over Carrick's position, ⁠with ​potential replacements already being linked to the job. But no decision ⁠was announced and the former United midfielder reported ⁠for ⁠work as normal, overseeing preparations for Saturday's trip to Chelsea.

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