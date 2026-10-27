UK watchdog says Reform's Tice breached parliament rules over Israel trip declaration
Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice breached parliament's code of conduct by inadvertently failing to declare a trip to Israel during a debate on pro-Israel influence, Britain's parliamentary standards watchdog said on Tuesday. The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards said Tice should have declared a visit to Israel in 2025 that was paid for by Reform Friends of Israel when he participated in a debate on UK democracy and Israeli influence.
The commissioner, Daniel Greenberg, concluded that Tice had breached rule six of parliament's code of conduct, which requires lawmakers to declare relevant interests when speaking in parliamentary proceedings. Greenberg said the Israel trip had met the test for declaration because it could "reasonably be thought by others to influence" a member's actions or words.
Tice accepted the finding, acknowledged the breach and apologised, the commissioner said, adding that the inquiry was now over. Greenberg said he was satisfied the failure was inadvertent and had stemmed from Tice's misunderstanding of when a declaration was required.
Tice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.