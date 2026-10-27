Finland, Norway stressed NATO flank security in Putin call, Poland's Tusk says
The leaders of Finland and Norway said during their conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the security of NATO's northern and eastern flank was key and non-negotiable, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday.
"The impression he formed during the discussion was one of moderate optimism regarding the possibility of constructive talks," Tusk said during the televised opening of a government sitting, referring to planned talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi.