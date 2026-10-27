Finland, Norway stressed NATO flank security in Putin call, Poland's Tusk says

​The ​leaders of ‌Finland and Norway ​said during their ‌conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the security of ‌NATO's northern and eastern flank ‌was key and non-negotiable, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk ⁠said ​on ⁠Tuesday.

"The impression he formed during ⁠the discussion was one ​of moderate optimism regarding the ⁠possibility of constructive talks," Tusk ⁠said ​during the televised opening of a government sitting, ⁠referring to planned talks ⁠on ⁠Ukraine in Abu Dhabi.