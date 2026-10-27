Reuters Science News Summary
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Poland eyes more cooperation with Germany in space, Polish minister says
Poland sees a lot of room to deepen cooperation with Germany in the space sector, Polish Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski said on Monday, underscoring the need to possess sovereign technology in order to bolster security in the face of external pressures. "We need to invest in technologies ... that are not available right now in Europe, but are absolutely critical for our joint security," Domanski said, naming the space industry, during a joint panel with Germany's Economy Minister Katherina Reiche.