Colombia announces withdrawal from Hague Group, citing body's actions over Israel

Colombia' ​government ​said on ‌Tuesday it would ​withdraw as a member state ‌and co-chair of The Hague Group of countries, citing the ‌body's actions over Israel. The ‌Hague Group of countries says it seeks to uphold international law ⁠and ​processes, ⁠including in the International Criminal Court over ⁠Israel's actions.

"Colombia officially requested ​its withdrawal from the Hague Group — ⁠a group created to isolate ⁠and ​attack Israel — and we reject that approach," said ⁠government spokesperson Miller Soto in a ⁠video ⁠shared on X.