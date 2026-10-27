Colombia announces withdrawal from Hague Group, citing body's actions over Israel
Colombia' government said on Tuesday it would withdraw as a member state and co-chair of The Hague Group of countries, citing the body's actions over Israel. The Hague Group of countries says it seeks to uphold international law and processes, including in the International Criminal Court over Israel's actions.
"Colombia officially requested its withdrawal from the Hague Group — a group created to isolate and attack Israel — and we reject that approach," said government spokesperson Miller Soto in a video shared on X.