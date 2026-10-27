Soccer-Essen gates sealed as Leipzig Cup welcome turns concrete

The away ​supporter entrance ​to third-tier side ‌Rot-Weiss Essen's ​stadium was discovered sealed shut with ‌concrete hours ahead of their German Cup second-round match against Bundesliga club RB ‌Leipzig, regional newspaper WAZ reported on ‌Tuesday. Concrete had been poured into a wooden frame linking two entrance gates, preventing them ⁠from ​opening, the ⁠report said. Workers from the west German ⁠city Essen between Dortmund and Dusseldorf were ​brought in to dismantle the barricade.

"The ⁠bulls must stay outside today," read a ⁠message ​at the barricade. No arrests have been reported. Around 550 Leipzig ⁠supporters are expected at the Stadion an ⁠der ⁠Hafenstrasse for the match later on Tuesday.