Patriot missile maintenance centre to be located in Poland, deputy minister says
A maintenance centre for Lockheed Martin-made Patriot interceptor missiles will be established in Poland, Deputy Defence Minister Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka said on Tuesday.
"Four countries competed for the European location of this investment: alongside Poland - Germany, the Netherlands, and Norway... This success was not a given. It is the result of many months of negotiations and the hard work of the entire team," she wrote on social media platform X.