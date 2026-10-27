Patriot missile maintenance centre to be located in Poland, deputy minister says

A ​maintenance ‌centre for Lockheed ​Martin-made Patriot interceptor ‌missiles will be established in Poland, Deputy Defence Minister Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka ‌said on Tuesday.

"Four ‌countries competed for the European location of this investment: ⁠alongside ​Poland - ⁠Germany, the Netherlands, and Norway... ⁠This success was not ​a given. It is ⁠the result of many months ⁠of ​negotiations and the hard work of ⁠the entire team," she wrote ⁠on ⁠social media platform X.