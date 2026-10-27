VP Radhakrishnan meets Russian Duma Chairman Volodin, discusses strengthening parliamentary cooperation at BRICS Forum

In a post on X, the Vice President's office said, "Vice-President of India and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, held a bilateral meeting with a Russian parliamentary delegation led by H.E. Mr. Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, at Parliament House today on the sidelines of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum 2026."

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 20:27 IST
VP Radhakrishnan meets Russian Duma Chairman Volodin, discusses strengthening parliamentary cooperation at BRICS Forum
VP Radhakrishnan meets Russian Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin (Photo/X/@VPIndia). Image Credit: ANI

Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha CP Radhakrishnan on Tuesday met Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, to discuss strengthening parliamentary cooperation, boosting trade and expanding bilateral engagement between India and Russia on the sidelines of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum 2026. The meeting was held at Parliament House in New Delhi, with both sides discussing avenues for enhancing cooperation in science, technology and cultural exchanges for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

In a post on X, the Vice President's office said, “Vice-President of India and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, held a bilateral meeting with a Russian parliamentary delegation led by H.E. Mr. Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, at Parliament House today on the sidelines of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum 2026.” “They discussed strengthening bilateral ties, enhancing parliamentary cooperation, boosting trade, and expanding collaboration in science, technology and cultural exchanges for the mutual benefit of both nations,” the post added.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also met Volodin and his delegation in New Delhi on the sidelines of the parliamentary forum, focusing on bilateral cooperation and opportunities to deepen parliamentary engagement. In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Pleased to meet Chairman of the State Duma of Russia, Vyacheslav Volodin and his delegation in New Delhi. We discussed our bilateral cooperation as well as opportunities for deepening our parliamentary linkages.”

The meetings come as India and Russia seek to strengthen their longstanding special and privileged strategic partnership, with both countries exploring avenues to expand trade, economic engagement and diplomatic cooperation. The 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum was held in New Delhi on October 26-27 under India's 2026 BRICS Chairship, with the theme “Strengthening Parliaments for People-Centric Development.”

The forum brought together parliamentary leaders and delegations from BRICS member and partner countries to deliberate on institutional resilience, ethical artificial intelligence, digital transformation and global governance reform. (ANI)

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