Trump plans Texas visit to tanker loaded with Venezuelan oil
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday told reporters he planned to visit an oil tanker in Texas loaded with Venezuelan oil during a campaign trip to the state.
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday told reporters he planned to visit an oil tanker in Texas loaded with Venezuelan oil during a campaign trip to the state.
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