SIMBEX-2026: 33rd India-Singapore Maritime bilateral exercise concludes in Visakhapatnam

The 33rd edition of the Singapore-India Maritime Bilateral Exercise (SIMBEX-2026), hosted by the Indian Navy at Visakhapatnam, concluded on October 26.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 20:48 IST
SIMBEX-2026: 33rd India-Singapore Maritime bilateral exercise concludes in Visakhapatnam
Singapore-India Maritime Bilateral Exercise SIMBEX-2026 (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI

The 33rd edition of the Singapore-India Maritime Bilateral Exercise (SIMBEX-2026), hosted by the Indian Navy at Visakhapatnam, concluded on October 26. According to the Ministry of Defence, the exercise further strengthened the longstanding maritime cooperation and operational engagement between the Indian Navy and the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN).

As part of the bilateral engagement, Colonel Bertram Ang, Fleet Commander of the RSN, called on RAdm Vishal Bishnoi, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, and exchanged professional views on strengthening maritime cooperation between the two countries. The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss matters of mutual interest. SIMBEX-2026 was conducted in two phases. The Harbour Phase featured Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEEs), cross-deck visits, professional interactions, sporting engagements and planning conferences, facilitating the exchange of operational knowledge and enhancing mutual understanding.

The Sea Phase in the Bay of Bengal involved Maritime Interdiction Operations, Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), Anti-Air Warfare and Anti-Surface Warfare drills, seamanship evolutions and cross-deck flying operations, enhancing coordination and interoperability between the participating forces. The exercise witnessed the participation of RSN ship RSS Supreme, a Formidable-class stealth frigate with an embarked SH-70B helicopter, the ministry said.

The Indian Navy was represented by the indigenously built stealth frigate INS Nilgiri, ASW corvette INS Kamorta and participating aviation assets, including P-8I and Dornier maritime patrol aircraft, Hawk Advanced Jet Trainers and MH-60R helicopters. SIMBEX has served as an important platform for strengthening bilateral maritime cooperation, operational interoperability and professional engagement between India and Singapore.

The exercise also demonstrated the commitment of both nations to enhancing maritime security and promoting stability in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). (ANI)

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