First lady Melania Trump says Ukraine-Russia ceasefire expanded within Kherson

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 21:38 IST
First lady Melania Trump says Ukraine-Russia ceasefire expanded within Kherson

​US ​first lady ‌Melania Trump said ​on Tuesday that a ‌localized ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia has been expanded beyond ‌Oleshky to allow safe passage ‌for humanitarian supplies.

"Timing was accelerated two days ahead of ⁠schedule ​to protect ⁠the safety of civilians and ⁠to facilitate the delivery of critical ​humanitarian aid," Mrs Trump ⁠said in an X post. "The ceasefire’s ⁠geographic ​area has expanded beyond Oleshky, within the Kherson ⁠Region, to provide safe passage ⁠for ⁠the humanitarian convoys."

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