Canada and the UAE to sign trade deal on Tuesday, source says
Canada and the United Arab Emirates will sign a comprehensive trade deal on Tuesday to lower barriers between the two economies and boost investment, a source familiar with the plan said, as Prime Minister Mark Carney seeks to expand trade and investment ties at a time of tension with the United States.
Prime Minister Mark Carney will participate in a signing ceremony with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT), Carney's schedule says. The agreement, formally called the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, will be signed by International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu and his Emirati counterpart, Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the source said.
As President Donald Trump's tariffs rippled through Canada's economy and subsequent attempts for a deal with Washington have broken down, Carney vowed to double Ottawa's non-US trade over the next decade. He has aggressively pursued trade pacts across the world and his team and chased deals with countries from the Asia Pacific to Europe and Middle East. The signing is the last step before Canada’s Parliament can ratify the agreement, that source said.