Canada and the UAE to sign trade deal on Tuesday, source says

Canada ​and the United Arab Emirates ​will sign a ‌comprehensive trade ​deal on Tuesday to lower barriers between the two economies and boost ‌investment, a source familiar with the plan said, as Prime Minister Mark Carney seeks to expand trade and investment ties at ‌a time of tension with the United States.

Prime Minister Mark ‌Carney will participate in a signing ceremony with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT), Carney's schedule says. The agreement, formally ⁠called ​the Comprehensive Economic Partnership ⁠Agreement, will be signed by International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu and his ⁠Emirati counterpart, Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the source said.

As ​President Donald Trump's tariffs rippled through Canada's economy and subsequent ⁠attempts for a deal with Washington have broken down, Carney vowed to ⁠double ​Ottawa's non-US trade over the next decade. He has aggressively pursued trade pacts across the world and his ⁠team and chased deals with countries from the Asia Pacific to Europe ⁠and ⁠Middle East. The signing is the last step before Canada’s Parliament can ratify the agreement, that ‌source said.